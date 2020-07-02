From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

ECUs

Last Modified: February 10, 2020

Array of ECUs (array of XNET ECU I/O names) contained in the cluster.

An ECU is assigned to a cluster when the ECU object is created. You cannot change this assignment afterward.

To add an ECU to a cluster, use the XNET Database Create (ECU) node. To remove an ECU from the cluster, use the XNET Database Delete (ECU) node.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: ECUs

Class: XNET Cluster

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

