Array of ECUs (array of XNET ECU I/O names) contained in the cluster.
An ECU is assigned to a cluster when the ECU object is created. You cannot change this assignment afterward.
To add an ECU to a cluster, use the XNET Database Create (ECU) node. To remove an ECU from the cluster, use the XNET Database Delete (ECU) node.
Data type:
Long Name: ECUs
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application