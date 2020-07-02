CAN.IoMode

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
CAN I/O mode used by the cluster. This property is a ring (enumerated list) of three values.
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|CAN
|0
|Default CAN 2.0 A/B standard I/O mode as defined in ISO 11898-1:2003. A fixed baud rate is used for transfer, and the payload length is limited to 8 bytes.
|CAN FD
|1
|CAN FD mode as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0. Payload lengths up to 64 bytes are allowed, but they are transmitted at a single fixed baud rate defined by the XNET Cluster 64bit Baud Rate or XNET Session Interface:64bit Baud Rate properties.
|CAN FD+BRS
|2
|CAN FD with optional Baud Rate Switching enabled. Payload lengths up to 64 bytes are allowed; the data portion of the CAN frame is transferred at a different (higher) baud rate, defined by the CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate or XNET Session Interface:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate properties.
Data type:
Long Name: CAN:CAN:I/O Mode
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application