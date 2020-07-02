From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

CAN.IoMode

Last Modified: February 10, 2020

CAN I/O mode used by the cluster. This property is a ring (enumerated list) of three values.

Enumeration Value Description
CAN 0 Default CAN 2.0 A/B standard I/O mode as defined in ISO 11898-1:2003. A fixed baud rate is used for transfer, and the payload length is limited to 8 bytes.
CAN FD 1 CAN FD mode as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0. Payload lengths up to 64 bytes are allowed, but they are transmitted at a single fixed baud rate defined by the XNET Cluster 64bit Baud Rate or XNET Session Interface:64bit Baud Rate properties.
CAN FD+BRS 2 CAN FD with optional Baud Rate Switching enabled. Payload lengths up to 64 bytes are allowed; the data portion of the CAN frame is transferred at a different (higher) baud rate, defined by the CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate or XNET Session Interface:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate properties.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: CAN:CAN:I/O Mode

Class: XNET Cluster

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

