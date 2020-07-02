XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

An output that is the same as session in , provided for use with subsequent nodes.

Description

Waits for all data provided to XNET Write before this XNET Wait call to be transmitted on the CAN, FlexRay, or LIN network. Depending on the bus or configuration properties such as Interface:CAN:Single Shot Transmit?, the data may or may not have been successfully transmitted; however, if this wait returns successfully, it indicates that the session is making no more attempts to transmit the data. This wait applies to only the current XNET session, and not other sessions used for the same interface.

After using XNET Write to provide data for this session, you can use this node to wait for that data to transmit to remote ECUs. You can use this node to guarantee that all frames have been transmitted before stopping this session.

The timeout parameter provides the maximum number of seconds to wait. The default value is 10 (10 seconds).