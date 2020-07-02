XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Waits for previously written data to be transmitted on the cluster.
The session to apply the wait.
An input that specifies the maximum amount of time in seconds to wait.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Waits for all data provided to XNET Write before this XNET Wait call to be transmitted on the CAN, FlexRay, or LIN network. Depending on the bus or configuration properties such as Interface:CAN:Single Shot Transmit?, the data may or may not have been successfully transmitted; however, if this wait returns successfully, it indicates that the session is making no more attempts to transmit the data. This wait applies to only the current XNET session, and not other sessions used for the same interface.
After using XNET Write to provide data for this session, you can use this node to wait for that data to transmit to remote ECUs. You can use this node to guarantee that all frames have been transmitted before stopping this session.
The timeout parameter provides the maximum number of seconds to wait. The default value is 10 (10 seconds).
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application