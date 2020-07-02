From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET Read (State » Session Info) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Returns the current state for the session provided.

session in

The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

session out

An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.

session info state

An output that returns the state of the provided session. Stopped (0) All frames in the session are stopped.

Started (1) All frames in the session are started.

Mix (2) Some frames in the session are started while other frames are stopped.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

You can use XNET Read (State Session Info) with any XNET session mode.

XNET Read (State Session Info) returns the state of the session's objects. A mixed state may occur when using XNET Start or XNET Stop with the Session Only option. By reading this state, your application can ensure that all frames in the session have started or stopped.

If the session is started with any option other than Session Only, the state is known, so this node may not be useful.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

