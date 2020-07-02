XNET Read (State » FlexRay » Comm) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

To obtain a fault description, wire the fault code into the LabVIEW Simple Error Handler error code input and view the resulting message . You also can bundle the fault code into a LabVIEW error cluster as the code element and use front panel features to view the error description.

A fault is an error that occurs asynchronously to the NI-XNET nodes your application calls. The fault cause may be related to FlexRay communication, but it also can be related to XNET hardware, such as a fault in the onboard processor. Although faults are extremely rare, XNET Read (State FlexRay Comm) provides a detection method distinct from the error out of NI-XNET nodes, yet easy to use alongside the common practice of checking the communication state.

A parametert that returns the number of consecutive even/odd cycle pairs that have occurred with successful clock synchronization. This count increments while the FlexRay interface is in POC state Error Passive. If the count reaches the value in the XNET Session Interface:FlexRay:Allow Passive to Active property, the interface POC state transitions to Normal Active.

A parameter that returns the number of consecutive even/odd cycle pairs that have occurred without successful clock synchronization. If this count reaches the value in the XNET Cluster FlexRay:Max Without Clock Correction Passive property, the FlexRay interface POC state transitions from Normal Active to Normal Passive state. If this count reaches the value in the XNET cluster FlexRay:Max Without Clock Correction Fatal property, the FlexRay interface POC state transitions from Normal Passive to Halt state.

When the FlexRay interface is in Halt state, all NI-XNET sessions for the interface stop, and no frame values are received or transmitted. To restart the FlexRay interface, you must restart the NI-XNET sessions.

You can use XNET Read (State Time Start) to read the time when the FlexRay interface entered Ready. If integration succeeds, you can use XNET Read (State Time Comm) to read the time when the FlexRay entered Normal Active.

In the Ready state, the FlexRay interface attempts to integrate (synchronize) with other nodes in the network cluster. This integration process can take several FlexRay cycles, up to 200 ms. If the integration succeeds, the interface transitions to Normal Active.

You can use XNET Read (State FlexRay Comm) with any XNET session mode, as long as the session interface is FlexRay. Because the state reflects the FlexRay interface, it can apply to multiple sessions.

Your application can use XNET Read (State FlexRay Comm) to check for problems on the FlexRay network independently from the other aspects of your application. For example, you intentionally may introduce noise into the FlexRay cables to test how your ECU behaves under these conditions. When you do this, you do not want the error out of NI-XNET nodes to return errors, because this may cause your application to stop. Your application can use XNET Read (State FlexRay Comm) to read the FlexRay network state quickly as data, so that it does not introduce errors into the flow of your LabVIEW nodes.