XNET Database Undeploy (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

This node completely deletes the database file and its alias from the LabVIEW RT target.

This node is supported on Windows only. LabVIEW RT database deployments are managed remotely from Windows.

This node must access the remote LabVIEW RT target from Windows, so IP address must specify a valid IP address for the LabVIEW RT target. You can find this IP address using MAX or nodes in the LabVIEW Real-Time palettes.

If the LabVIEW RT target access is password protected, you can use the following syntax for the IP address to deploy an alias: [user:password@]IPaddress.