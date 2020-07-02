XNET Database Merge (XNET Database Merge (ECU)) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Merges an ECU object with Tx/Rx frames into the destination cluster.
An input used to split the merging process into parts (for example, to display a progress bar).
The I/O name of the cluster where the source cluster is merged.
The I/O name of the ECU to be merged into the target cluster.
An input that defines the merging behavior if the target cluster already contains elements with the same name.
An input added to the source cluster name if an element with the same name exists in the target cluster.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output used when wait for complete? is false.
A copy of target cluster in. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This node merges an ECU with all Tx/Rx frames to the target cluster. It does not merge the frames itself, but only the transmitting or receiving information. This happens based on frame names. If the source cluster defines new frames not contained in the destination cluster, they should be merged before merging the ECU; otherwise, the Tx/Rx information is removed.
If the source ECU name was not used in the target cluster, this node copies the source ECU to the target. If an ECU with the same name exists in the target cluster, you can avoid name collisions by specifying the prefix to be added to the name.
If an ECU with the same name exists in the target cluster, the merge behavior depends on the copy mode input:
Example
Target ECU Ecu1(v1) has Tx frames F1 and F2. Source ECU Ecu1(v2) has Tx frames F2 and F3.
(v1) and (v2) are two versions of one object with same name but with different properties.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application