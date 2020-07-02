XNET Database Merge (XNET Database Merge (ECU)) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

A copy of target cluster in . You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

An input added to the source cluster name if an element with the same name exists in the target cluster.

An input that defines the merging behavior if the target cluster already contains elements with the same name.

The I/O name of the ECU to be merged into the target cluster.

The I/O name of the cluster where the source cluster is merged.

An input used to split the merging process into parts (for example, to display a progress bar).

Description

This node merges an ECU with all Tx/Rx frames to the target cluster. It does not merge the frames itself, but only the transmitting or receiving information. This happens based on frame names. If the source cluster defines new frames not contained in the destination cluster, they should be merged before merging the ECU; otherwise, the Tx/Rx information is removed.

If the source ECU name was not used in the target cluster, this node copies the source ECU to the target. If an ECU with the same name exists in the target cluster, you can avoid name collisions by specifying the prefix to be added to the name.

If an ECU with the same name exists in the target cluster, the merge behavior depends on the copy mode input:

Copy using source: The target ECU with all Tx/Rx information is removed from the target cluster and replaced by the source objects.

The target ECU with all Tx/Rx information is removed from the target cluster and replaced by the source objects. Copy using destination: The source ECU is ignored (the target cluster ECU with child objects remains unchanged).

The source ECU is ignored (the target cluster ECU with child objects remains unchanged). Merge using source: This adds Tx/Rx frames from the source ECU to Tx/Rx from the destination ECU. The source ECU properties (for example, comment) replace the target ECU properties.

This adds Tx/Rx frames from the source ECU to Tx/Rx from the destination ECU. The source ECU properties (for example, comment) replace the target ECU properties. Merge using destination: This adds Tx/Rx frames from the source ECU to Tx/Rx from the destination ECU. The target ECU properties remain unchanged (for example, comment).

Example

Target ECU Ecu1(v1) has Tx frames F1 and F2. Source ECU Ecu1(v2) has Tx frames F2 and F3.

(v1) and (v2) are two versions of one object with same name but with different properties.