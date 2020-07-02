XNET Database Get List (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Gets the current list of databases on a system.
The target IP address. If IP address is unwired (empty), this node retrieves aliases and file paths for the local Windows system.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that returns an array of strings, one for every alias registered in the system. If no aliases are registered, the array is empty.
An output that returns an array of strings that contain the file paths and filenames of the databases assigned to the aliases, one for every alias registered in the system. If no aliases are registered, the array is empty. This parameter applies to Windows targets only .
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
For a local Windows call (IP address empty), array of filepath returns an array of file paths. The size of this array is the same as array of alias. It provides the Windows file path for each corresponding alias.
This call checks for the existence of the database file and removes any aliases that are no longer valid.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application