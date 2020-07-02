From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET Database Get List (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Gets the current list of databases on a system.

datatype_icon

IP address

The target IP address. If IP address is unwired (empty), this node retrieves aliases and file paths for the local Windows system.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

array of alias

An output that returns an array of strings, one for every alias registered in the system. If no aliases are registered, the array is empty.

datatype_icon

array of filepath

An output that returns an array of strings that contain the file paths and filenames of the databases assigned to the aliases, one for every alias registered in the system. If no aliases are registered, the array is empty. This parameter applies to Windows targets only .

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

For a local Windows call (IP address empty), array of filepath returns an array of file paths. The size of this array is the same as array of alias. It provides the Windows file path for each corresponding alias.

This call checks for the existence of the database file and removes any aliases that are no longer valid.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

