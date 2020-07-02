XNET Database Delete Object (Signal) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

The I/O name of the signal to delete.

Description

This node deletes an XNET signal object. It is an instance of XNET Database Delete Object.

Upon deletion, the I/O name of the signal is closed and no longer can be used.

The signal object is deleted from a database in memory and is in force until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the changed database to the file, use XNET Database Save.