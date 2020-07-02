XNET Database Delete Object (PDU) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Deletes an XNET PDU and all child objects in this PDU.
An input that references the PDU to delete.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This node deletes an XNET PDU object with all signals and subframes in this PDU. It is an instance of XNET Database Delete Object.
Upon deletion, the I/O names to all deleted objects are closed and no longer can be used.
The objects are deleted from a database in memory. The change is in force until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the changed database to the file, use XNET Database Save.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application