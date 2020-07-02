XNET Database Delete Object (Frame) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Description

This node deletes an XNET frame object with all mapped PDUs, including signals and subframes in those PDUs. It is an instance of XNET Database Delete Object. To avoid deleting PDUs with the frame, unmap the PDUs from the frame before deleting the frame (set the XNET Frame PDU_Mapping property to an empty array).

Upon deletion, the I/O names of all deleted objects are closed and no longer can be used.

The objects are deleted from a database in memory. The change is in force until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the changed database to the file, use XNET Database Save.