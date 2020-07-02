XNET Database Delete Object (Frame) (G Dataflow)

Deletes an XNET frame and all child objects in the frame.
The I/O name of the frame to delete.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
This node deletes an XNET frame object with all mapped PDUs, including signals and subframes in those PDUs. It is an instance of XNET Database Delete Object. To avoid deleting PDUs with the frame, unmap the PDUs from the frame before deleting the frame (set the XNET Frame PDU_Mapping property to an empty array).
Upon deletion, the I/O names of all deleted objects are closed and no longer can be used.
The objects are deleted from a database in memory. The change is in force until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the changed database to the file, use XNET Database Save.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application