XNET Database Create Object (PDU) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

A copy of the cluster in parameter. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

The name of the PDU to create. The name must be unique for all PDUs in a cluster. Lowercase letters, uppercase letters, numbers, and the underscore (_) are valid characters for the name. The space ( ), period (.), and other special characters are not supported within the name. The name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number. The name is limited to 128 characters.

Description

This node creates an XNET PDU object. It is an instance of XNET Database Create Object.

The PDU name input becomes the Name (Short) property of the created object. This is distinct from the string contained within PDU out, which uses the syntax described in XNET PDU I/O Name.

The PDU object is created and remains in memory until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the new created object to the file, use XNET Database Save.