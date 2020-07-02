Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

XNET Database Close (Cluster) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Closes a cluster from a database, or all database objects.

cluster in

The cluster to close.

close all?

An input that indicates that all open database objects will be closed. This is the default.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

This node closes a cluster object from a database (or all database objects). It is an instance of XNET Database Close.

To simplify the task of closing all database objects you opened, use the close all? parameter set to true (default); otherwise, only the single database object wired in is closed.

Database objects are closed automatically when the top-level node terminates, so using this node is optional. However, you may want to close database objects to free their memory prior to starting a session. You can use this node to do this.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

