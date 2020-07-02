XNET Convert (Frame Raw to Signal) (G Dataflow)

frame data

An input that provides the array of bytes, representing frames to transmit. The raw bytes encode one or more frames using the raw frame format.

This frame format is the same for read and write of raw data and also is used for log file examples.

For information about which elements of the raw frame are applicable, refer to the XNET Convert instance for the protocol in use (XNET Convert (Frame CAN to Signal), XNET Convert (Frame FlexRay to Signal), or XNET Convert (Frame LIN to Signal)).