XNET Convert (Frame Raw to Signal) (G Dataflow)

Converts between NI-XNET raw frame data and signals.
The session to read. This session is returned from XNET Create Session. The session mode must be Conversion.
An input that provides the array of bytes, representing frames to transmit. The raw bytes encode one or more frames using the raw frame format.
This frame format is the same for read and write of raw data and also is used for log file examples.
For information about which elements of the raw frame are applicable, refer to the XNET Convert instance for the protocol in use (XNET Convert (Frame CAN to Signal), XNET Convert (Frame FlexRay to Signal), or XNET Convert (Frame LIN to Signal)).
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
An output that returns a one-dimensional array of signal values. Each signal value is scaled, 64-bit floating point. Each array element corresponds to a signal configured for the session. The order of signals in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.
The data returns the most recent converted value for each signal. If multiple frames for a signal are input, only signal data from the most recent frame is returned. Here, most recent is defined by the order of the frames in the frame data array, not the timestamp.
If no frame is input for the corresponding signals, the XNET Signal Default Value is returned.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application