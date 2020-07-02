XNET Convert (Frame FlexRay to Signal) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Converts between NI-XNET FlexRay frame data and signals.
The session to read. This session is returned from XNET Create Session. The session mode must be Conversion.
Provides the array of LabVIEW clusters. Each array element corresponds to a frame value to convert.
Each array element corresponds to a frame value to convert.
The data you write is converted to signal values in the order you provide them. Only the latest signal value is returned.
The elements of each cluster are specific to the FlexRay protocol.
A parameter that specifies the slot number within the FlexRay cycle.
A parameter that specifies the cycle number. The FlexRay cycle count increments from 0 to 63, then rolls over back to 0.
A Boolean value that specifies whether the frame is a startup frame (true) or not (false). This field is ignored for conversion.
A Boolean value that specifies whether the frame is a sync frame (true) or not (false). This field is ignored for conversion.
A Boolean value that specifies the value of the payload preamble indicator in the frame header. If the frame is in the static segment, preamble? being true indicates the presence of a network management vector at the beginning of the payload. The XNET Cluster FlexRay:Network Management Vector Length property specifies the number of bytes at the beginning.
If the frame is in the dynamic segment, preamble? being true indicates the presence of a message ID at the beginning of the payload. The message ID is always 2 bytes in length.
If preamble? is false, the payload does not contain a network management vector or a message ID.
This field is ignored for conversion.
A Boolean value that specifies whether the frame was received on channel A (true) or not (false).
A Boolean value that specifies whether to transmit the frame on channel B (true) or not (false).
An element not used for conversion. You must set this element to false.
The frame type.type is not used for transmit, so you must leave this element uninitialized. All frame values are assumed to be the FlexRay Data type. Frames of FlexRay Data type contain payload data.
The FlexRay Null type is not transmitted based on this type. As specified in the XNET Frame FlexRay:Timing Type property, the FlexRay null frame is transmitted when a cyclically timed frame does not have new data.
An element that represents absolute time using the LabVIEW absolute timestamp type. timestamp is not used for conversion. You must set this element to the default value, invalid (0).
The array of data bytes for FlexRay frames of type FlexRay Data. The array size indicates the payload length of the frame value to transmit. According to the FlexRay protocol, the length range is 0-254.
You can leave all other FlexRay frame cluster elements uninitialized. For more information, refer to the section for each mode.
The XNET Convert (Frame FlexRay to Signal) node uses the following fields to identify a FlexRay frame:
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
An output that returns a one-dimensional array of signal values. Each signal value is scaled, 64-bit floating point. Each array element corresponds to a signal configured for the session. The order of signals in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.
The data returns the most recent converted value for each signal. If multiple frames for a signal are input, only signal data from the most recent frame is returned. Here, most recent is defined by the order of the frames in the frame data array, not the timestamp.
If no frame is input for the corresponding signals, the XNET Signal Default Value is returned.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application