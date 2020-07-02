XNET Convert (Frame FlexRay to Signal) (G Dataflow)

frame data

Provides the array of LabVIEW clusters. Each array element corresponds to a frame value to convert.

The data you write is converted to signal values in the order you provide them. Only the latest signal value is returned.

The elements of each cluster are specific to the FlexRay protocol.

slot A parameter that specifies the slot number within the FlexRay cycle.

cycle count A parameter that specifies the cycle number. The FlexRay cycle count increments from 0 to 63, then rolls over back to 0.

startup? A Boolean value that specifies whether the frame is a startup frame (true) or not (false). This field is ignored for conversion.

sync? A Boolean value that specifies whether the frame is a sync frame (true) or not (false). This field is ignored for conversion.

preamble? A Boolean value that specifies the value of the payload preamble indicator in the frame header. If the frame is in the static segment, preamble? being true indicates the presence of a network management vector at the beginning of the payload. The XNET Cluster FlexRay:Network Management Vector Length property specifies the number of bytes at the beginning. If the frame is in the dynamic segment, preamble? being true indicates the presence of a message ID at the beginning of the payload. The message ID is always 2 bytes in length. If preamble? is false, the payload does not contain a network management vector or a message ID. This field is ignored for conversion.

chA A Boolean value that specifies whether the frame was received on channel A (true) or not (false).

chB A Boolean value that specifies whether to transmit the frame on channel B (true) or not (false).

echo? An element not used for conversion. You must set this element to false.

type The frame type.type is not used for transmit, so you must leave this element uninitialized. All frame values are assumed to be the FlexRay Data type. Frames of FlexRay Data type contain payload data. The FlexRay Null type is not transmitted based on this type. As specified in the XNET Frame FlexRay:Timing Type property, the FlexRay null frame is transmitted when a cyclically timed frame does not have new data.

timestamp An element that represents absolute time using the LabVIEW absolute timestamp type. timestamp is not used for conversion. You must set this element to the default value, invalid (0).