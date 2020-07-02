XNET Close (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The session to clear. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.

Description

This node stops communication for the session and releases all resources the session uses. XNET Close internally calls XNET Stop with normal scope, so if this is the last session using the interface, communication stops.

When your application is finished (the top-level node is idle), LabVIEW automatically clears all XNET sessions within that node and its leaf nodes. Therefore, XNET Close is rarely needed in your application.

You typically use XNET Close when you need to clear the existing session to create a new session that uses the same objects. For example, if you create a session for a frame named frameA using Frame Output Single-Point mode, then you create a second session for frameA using Frame Output Queued mode, the second call to XNET Create Session returns an error, because frameA can be accessed using only one output mode. If you call XNET Clear before the second XNET Create Session call, you can close the previous use of frameA to create the new session.

This node disconnects terminals that you connected using the XNET Connect Terminals node.