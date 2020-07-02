From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

XNET Subframe Class

Last Modified: December 6, 2019

Reads and writes properties for an XNET Subframe I/O name.

Use the XNET Subframe property node to configure properties for an XNET Subframe I/O name.

Name Description
DynSig Returns an array of dynamic signals contained in the subframe (array of XNET Signal I/O Name).
Frame Returns the I/O name of the parent frame.
MuxValue Value of the data multiplexer for this dynamic subframe (raw unsigned integer).
NameShort Short name (string) identifying the subframe object.
PDU PDU that contains this subframe (XNET PDU I/O Name).

