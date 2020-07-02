XNET Subframe Class

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Reads and writes properties for an XNET Subframe I/O name.
Use the XNET Subframe property node to configure properties for an XNET Subframe I/O name.
|Name
|Description
|DynSig
|Returns an array of dynamic signals contained in the subframe (array of XNET Signal I/O Name).
|Frame
|Returns the I/O name of the parent frame.
|MuxValue
|Value of the data multiplexer for this dynamic subframe (raw unsigned integer).
|NameShort
|Short name (string) identifying the subframe object.
|PDU
|PDU that contains this subframe (XNET PDU I/O Name).