Returns an array of dynamic signals contained in the subframe (array of XNET Signal I/O Name).
The dynamic signals are transmitted when the multiplexer signal in the frame has the multiplexer value defined in the subframe. Dynamic signals are created with XNET Database Create Object by specifying a subframe as the parent.
Data type:
Long Name: Dynamic Signals
Class: XNET Subframe
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application