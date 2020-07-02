From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET Signal Class

Last Modified: February 11, 2020

Reads and writes properties for an XNET Signal I/O name.

Use the XNET Signal property node to configure properties for an XNET Signal I/O name.

Name Description
ByteOrdr Byte order in the frame payload (ring).
Comment Comment describing the signal object.
ConfigStatus Configuration status of the signal.
DataType Data type of the signal. This property is required.
Default Default value of the signal, specified as scaled floating point units.
Frame Frame that contains the signal .
Max Maximum value of the signal, specified as scaled floating point units.
Min Minimum value of the signal, specified as scaled floating point units.
NameShort Short name of the string. A signal name must be unique for all signals in a frame.
NumBits Number of bits in the frame payload (1-64). This property is required.
PDU PDU that contains the signal.
ScaleFac Scaling factor used to convert bits in frame payload to/from scaled floating point units. The scaling factor is the A in the linear scaling formula AX+B, where X is the raw data, and B is the scaling offset.
ScaleOff Scaling offset used to convert bits in frame payload to/from scaled floating point units. The scaling offset is the B in the linear scaling formula AX+B, where X is the raw data, and A is the scaling factor.
StartBit Starting position in the frame payload. The range is 0 (lowest bit in the first byte) to 63 (highest bit in the last byte) for CAN. The range is 0 to 2031 for FlexRay. This property is required.
Unit Describes the units for the scaled floating point value. The string is no more than 80 characters in length. You can use this string to display units (e.g., rpm) along with the signal data.
Mux.Muxer? Configures whether this signal is a data multiplexer (boolean)? When the parent frame is data multiplexed (also known as mode dependent), it contains a special signal called the multiplexer. The value of the multiplexer signal determines which subframe is used.
Mux.Dynamic? Specifies whether this signal is data multiplexed, also known as dynamic. Signals that depend on the multiplexer are considered dynamic and are contained in a subframe. Signals that are common to all frame values are considered static.
Mux.MuxValue When Mux:Dynamic? is True, this specifies the dynamic subframe in which the signal is contained. When the value of the data multiplexer signal matches this value, the dynamic signal exists in the frame.
Mux.Subfrm Subframe that contains the signal. This property is valid only when the Mux:Dynamic? property is True.

