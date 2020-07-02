From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

Unit

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 11, 2020

Describes the units for the scaled floating point value. The string is no more than 80 characters in length. You can use this string to display units (e.g., rpm) along with the signal data.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Unit

Class: XNET Signal

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

