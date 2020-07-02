From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Starting position in the frame payload. The range is 0 (lowest bit in the first byte) to 63 (highest bit in the last byte) for CAN. The range is 0 to 2031 for FlexRay. This property is required.
Data type:
Long Name: Start Bit
Class: XNET Signal
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application