Table Of Contents

NumBits

Version:
Last Modified: February 11, 2020

Number of bits in the frame payload (1-64). This property is required.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Number of Bits

Class: XNET Signal

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

