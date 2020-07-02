Mux.MuxValue

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
When Mux:Dynamic? is True, this specifies the dynamic subframe in which the signal is contained. When the value of the data multiplexer signal matches this value, the dynamic signal exists in the frame.
Data type:
Long Name: Mux:Multiplexer Value
Class: XNET Signal
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application