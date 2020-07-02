From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Mux.MuxValue

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 11, 2020

When Mux:Dynamic? is True, this specifies the dynamic subframe in which the signal is contained. When the value of the data multiplexer signal matches this value, the dynamic signal exists in the frame.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Mux:Multiplexer Value

Class: XNET Signal

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics