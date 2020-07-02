From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Mux.Subfrm

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 11, 2020

Subframe that contains the signal. This property is valid only when the Mux:Dynamic? property is True.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Mux:Subframe

Class: XNET Signal

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics