Mux.Subfrm

Subframe that contains the signal. This property is valid only when the Mux:Dynamic? property is True.
Data type:
Long Name: Mux:Subframe
Class: XNET Signal
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application