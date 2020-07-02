From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Last Modified: February 17, 2020

Comment describing the signal object.

The comment string is limited to a maximum of 65535 characters.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Comment

Class: XNET Signal

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

