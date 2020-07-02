Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

NumPend

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns the number of values (frames or signals) pending for the session.

For input sessions, this is the number of frame/signal values available to XNET Read. If you call the XNET Read node with number to read of this number and timeout of 0.0, XNET Read should return this number of values successfully.

For output sessions, this is the number of frames/signal values provided to XNET Write but not yet transmitted onto the network.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Number of Values Pending

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Stream frame sessions using FlexRay or CAN FD protocol may use a variable size of frames. In these cases, this property assumes the largest possible frame size. If you use smaller frames, the real number of pending values might be higher.

The largest possible frames sizes are:

  • CAN FD: 64 byte payload.
  • FlexRay: The higher value of the frame size in the static segment and the maximum frame size in the dynamic segment. The XNET Cluster FlexRay:Payload Length Maximum property provides this value.

The execution time to read this property is sufficient for use in a high-priority loop on LabVIEW Real-Time (RT).

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics