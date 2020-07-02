NumPend

Returns the number of values (frames or signals) pending for the session.

For input sessions, this is the number of frame/signal values available to XNET Read. If you call the XNET Read node with number to read of this number and timeout of 0.0, XNET Read should return this number of values successfully.

For output sessions, this is the number of frames/signal values provided to XNET Write but not yet transmitted onto the network.

Data type: