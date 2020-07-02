Returns the number of values (frames or signals) pending for the session.
For input sessions, this is the number of frame/signal values available to XNET Read. If you call the XNET Read node with number to read of this number and timeout of 0.0, XNET Read should return this number of values successfully.
For output sessions, this is the number of frames/signal values provided to XNET Write but not yet transmitted onto the network.
Data type:
Long Name: Number of Values Pending
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Stream frame sessions using FlexRay or CAN FD protocol may use a variable size of frames. In these cases, this property assumes the largest possible frame size. If you use smaller frames, the real number of pending values might be higher.
The largest possible frames sizes are:
The execution time to read this property is sufficient for use in a high-priority loop on LabVIEW Real-Time (RT).
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application