Table Of Contents

NumInList

Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns the number of frames or signals in the session's list. This is a quick way to get the size of the List of Frames or List of Signals property.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Number in List

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

