Returns the number of frames or signals in the session's list. This is a quick way to get the size of the List of Frames or List of Signals property.
Data type:
Long Name: Number in List
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application