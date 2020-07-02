From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Mode

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 5, 2020

Returns the session mode (ring) you provided this mode when you created the session.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Mode

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics