Returns the session mode (ring) you provided this mode when you created the session.
Data type:
Long Name: Mode
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application