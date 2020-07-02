From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

J1939.TimeoutT2

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Modifies the timeout T2 value at the responder node.

This value is the maximum gap between sending out the TP.CM_CTS message and receiving the next TP.DT message, in seconds. This property is related to handling the transport protocol. Default value is 1.25 s.

Note

This property applies to only the CAN J1939 application protocol.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: SAE J1939:Timing:Timeout T2

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

