From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

J1939.RespTimeTrSD

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Modifies the Device Response Time value for specific destination messages (TP.CM_RTS/CTS messages).

The value specifies the minimum delay between receipt of a message and sending a response. This value also specifies a minimum time delay between packets of a multipacket message directed to a specific destination.

According to the J1939 specification, the time between packets of a multipacket message directed to a specific destination may be 0 ms to 200 ms. Increasing the response time can adversely affect performance in handling multipacket messages.

Default value is 0 s.

spd-note-note
Note

This property applies to only the CAN J1939 application protocol.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: SAE J1939:Timing:Response Time Tr_SD

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics