J1939.RespTimeTrSD

Modifies the Device Response Time value for specific destination messages (TP.CM_RTS/CTS messages).
The value specifies the minimum delay between receipt of a message and sending a response. This value also specifies a minimum time delay between packets of a multipacket message directed to a specific destination.
According to the J1939 specification, the time between packets of a multipacket message directed to a specific destination may be 0 ms to 200 ms. Increasing the response time can adversely affect performance in handling multipacket messages.
Default value is 0 s.
Data type:
Long Name: SAE J1939:Timing:Response Time Tr_SD
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application