J1939.NumPktsResp

Maximum number of packets transmitted in a block for the J1939 Transport Protocol.
This property allows the originator node to limit the number of packets in the TP.CM_CTS message. When the responder complies with this limit, it ensures the sender always can retransmit packets that the responder may not have received.
Data type:
Long Name: SAE J1939:Number of Packets Response
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application