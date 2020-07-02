From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

J1939.NumPktsResp

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Maximum number of packets transmitted in a block for the J1939 Transport Protocol.

This property allows the originator node to limit the number of packets in the TP.CM_CTS message. When the responder complies with this limit, it ensures the sender always can retransmit packets that the responder may not have received.

Note

This property applies to only the CAN J1939 application protocol.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: SAE J1939:Number of Packets Response

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

