J1939.NodeName

This property changes the name value of a J1939 session. The name is an unsigned 64-bit integer value. Besides the SAE J1939:Node Address property, the value is specific to the ECU you want to emulate using the session. That means the session can act as if it were the real-world ECU, using the identical address and name value.

The name value is used within the address claiming procedure. If the ECU (session) wants to claim its address, it sends out an address claiming message. That message contains the ECU address and the name value of the current session's ECU. If there is another ECU within the network with an identical address but lower name value, the current session loses its address. In this case, the session cannot send out further messages, and all addressed messages using the previous address of the current session are addressed to another ECU within the network.

The most significant bit (bit 63) in the Node Name defines the ECU's arbitrary address capability (bit 63 = 1 means it is arbitrary address capable). If the node cannot use the assigned address, it automatically tries to claim another random value between 128 and 247 until it is successful.

The name value has multiple bit fields, as described in SAE J1939-81 (Network Management). A single 64-bit value represents the name value within XNET.

For more information, refer to the SAE J1939:Node Address property.