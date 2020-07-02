J1939.MaxReptCTS

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Maximum number of CTS repetitions for the J1939 Transport Protocol.
Data type:
Long Name: SAE J1939:Maximum Repeat CTS
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application