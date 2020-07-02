From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

J1939.MaxReptCTS

Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Maximum number of CTS repetitions for the J1939 Transport Protocol.

This property applies to only the CAN J1939 application protocol.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: SAE J1939:Maximum Repeat CTS

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

