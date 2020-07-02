Changing the node address causes NI-XNET to start the interface; you must set any properties that are to be set before the interface starts before changing the node address. Also, note that setting the node address does not start the session. J1939 traffic is not retained by an input session until XNET Start or XNET Read are explicitly called.

You can assign the same ECU to multiple sessions running on the same CAN interface (for example, CAN1). All sessions with the same assigned ECU represent one J1939 node.

If multiple sessions have been assigned the same ECU, setting the SAE J1939:Node Address property in one session changes the address in all sessions with the same assigned ECU running on the same CAN interface.

For more information, refer to the SAE J1939:Node Address property.