Intf.Enet.St.RxBytes

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Count of the number of bytes (octets) received. The count for each frame is its frame length. Bad frames are counted in addition to good frames.

Reading this counter twice can be used to obtain an estimate of received bandwidth over the time between the two reads.

This statistic is analogous to the etherStatsOctets parameter as described in RFC 2819.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Statistics:Rx Bytes Count

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

