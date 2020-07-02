Intf.SrcTerm.StartTrigger

For examples that demonstrate use of this property to synchronize NI-XNET and NI-DAQmx hardware, refer to the Synchronization category within the NI-XNET examples.

The connection this property creates is disconnected when you clear (close) all sessions that use the interface.

This property is supported for C Series modules in a CompactDAQ chassis. It is not supported for CompactRIO, PXI, or PCI (refer to the XNET Connect Terminals VI for those platforms).

The digital trigger signal at this terminal is for the Start Interface transition, to begin communication for all sessions that use the interface. This property routes the start trigger, but not the timebase (used for timestamp of received frames and cyclic transmit of frames). Timebase routing is not required for CompactDAQ, because all modules in the chassis automatically use a shared timebase.