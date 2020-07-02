Intf.SrcTerm.StartTrigger

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Specifies the name of the internal terminal to use as the interface Start Trigger. The data type is NI Terminal (DAQmx terminal).
Use this property to connect the interface Start Trigger to triggers in other modules and/or interfaces. When you read this property, you specify the interface Start Trigger as the source of a connection. When you write this property, you specify the interface Start Trigger as the destination of a connection, and the value you write represents the source.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Source Terminal:Start Trigger
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
For examples that demonstrate use of this property to synchronize NI-XNET and NI-DAQmx hardware, refer to the Synchronization category within the NI-XNET examples.
The connection this property creates is disconnected when you clear (close) all sessions that use the interface.
This property is supported for C Series modules in a CompactDAQ chassis. It is not supported for CompactRIO, PXI, or PCI (refer to the XNET Connect Terminals VI for those platforms).
The digital trigger signal at this terminal is for the Start Interface transition, to begin communication for all sessions that use the interface. This property routes the start trigger, but not the timebase (used for timestamp of received frames and cyclic transmit of frames). Timebase routing is not required for CompactDAQ, because all modules in the chassis automatically use a shared timebase.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application