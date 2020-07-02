Intf.LIN.StrtWoPwr?

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Configures whether a LIN session is allowed to start without bus power applied to the interface. The default value is False.
When set to True, there is no check for bus power present at start, and no error is reported if the interface is started without bus power.
When set to False (default), the LIN interface checks for bus power present at start, and an error is reported (nxErrMissingBusPower) if the interface is started without bus power.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:LIN:Start Allowed without Bus Power?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application