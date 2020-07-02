Intf.LIN.Master?

In a LIN network (cluster), there always is a single ECU in the system called the master. The master transmits a schedule of frame headers. Each frame header is a remote request for a specific frame ID. For each header, typically a single ECU in the network (slave) responds by transmitting the requested ID payload. The master ECU can respond to a specific header as well, and thus the master can transmit payload data for the slave ECUs to receive.

The default value for this property is False (slave). This means that by default, the interface does not transmit frame headers onto the network. When you use input sessions, you read frames that other ECUs transmit. When you use output sessions, the NI-XNET interface waits for the remote master to send a header for a frame in the output sessions, then the interface responds with data for the requested frame.

If you call XNET Write (State LIN Schedule Change) to request execution of a schedule, that implicitly sets this property to True (master). You also can set this property to True using a property node, but no schedule is active by default, so you still must call XNET Write (State LIN Schedule Change) at some point to request a specific schedule.

Regardless of this property's value, you use can input and output sessions. This property specifies which hardware transmits the scheduled frame headers: NI-XNET (True) or a remote master ECU (False).