Intf.LIN.BreakLen

Determines the length of the serial break used at the start of a frame header (schedule entry). The value is specified in bit-times.
This property is applicable only when the interface is the master.
The valid range is 10–36 (inclusive). The default value is 13, which is the value the LIN standard specifies. At baud rates below 9600, the upper limit may be lower than 36 to avoid violating hold times for the bus. For example, at 2400 baud, the valid range is 10–14.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:LIN:Break Length
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application