Intf.LIN.BreakLen

Determines the length of the serial break used at the start of a frame header (schedule entry). The value is specified in bit-times.

This property is applicable only when the interface is the master.

The valid range is 10–36 (inclusive). The default value is 13, which is the value the LIN standard specifies. At baud rates below 9600, the upper limit may be lower than 36 to avoid violating hold times for the bus. For example, at 2400 baud, the valid range is 10–14.

