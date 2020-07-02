Intf.FlexRay.WakeupPtrn

The POC:wakeup send state is one of the FlexRay controller state transitions during the wakeup process. In this state, the controller sends the wakeup pattern on the specified Wakeup Channel and checks for collisions on the bus.

This property corresponds to the pWakeupPattern node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.