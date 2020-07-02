Intf.FlexRay.SyncStatus

This property returns the status of sync frames since the interface (enumeration) start.

Within Limits means the number of sync frames is within the protocol's limits since the interface start. Below Minimum means that in at least one cycle, the number of sync frames was below the limit the protocol requires (2 or 3, depending on number of nodes). Overflow means that in at least one cycle, the number of sync frames was above the limit set by the XNET Cluster FlexRay:Sync Node Max property. Both Min and Max means that both minimum and overflow errors have occurred (this is unlikely).

If the interface is not started, this property returns Within Limits. If you start the interface, but it fails to communicate (integrate), this property may be helpful in diagnosing the problem.

This property can be read any time prior to closing the FlexRay interface.

Data type: