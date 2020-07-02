Intf.FlexRay.SymToInStrm?

This property indicates whether the Frame Input Stream Mode session should return FlexRay symbols from XNET Read.

When this property uses the default value of False, FlexRay symbols are not returned for a Frame Input Stream Mode session. This behavior is consistent with the other two frame input modes (Frame Input Single-Point Mode and Frame Input Queued Mode), which never return FlexRay symbols from XNET Read.

When you set this property to true for a Frame Input Stream Mode session, XNET Read returns all FlexRay symbols the interface receives. This feature detects wakeup symbols and Media Access Test Symbols (MTS). When you use the the XNET Read (Frame FlexRay) instance of XNET Read, each frame type field indicates a symbol.

When the frame type is FlexRay Symbol, the first payload byte (offset 0) specifies the type of symbol: 0 for MTS or 1 for wakeup. The frame payload length is 1 or higher, with bytes beyond the first reserved for future use. The frame timestamp specifies when the symbol window occurred. The cycle count, channel A indicator, and channel B indicator are encoded the same as FlexRay data frames. All other fields in the frame are unused (0).

You can overwrite the default value prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: