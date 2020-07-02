Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.FlexRay.SampPerMicro

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the number of samples per microtick.

There is a defined relationship between the "ticks" of the microtick timebase and the sample ticks of bit sampling. Specifically, a microtick consists of an integral number of samples.

As a result, there is a fixed phase relationship between the microtick timebase and the sample clock ticks.

This property corresponds to the pSamplesPerMicrotick node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The supported values for this property are 1, 2, and 4 samples.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Samples Per Microtick

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics