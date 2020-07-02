Intf.FlexRay.SampPerMicro

Specifies the number of samples per microtick.

There is a defined relationship between the "ticks" of the microtick timebase and the sample ticks of bit sampling. Specifically, a microtick consists of an integral number of samples.

As a result, there is a fixed phase relationship between the microtick timebase and the sample clock ticks.

This property corresponds to the pSamplesPerMicrotick node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The supported values for this property are 1, 2, and 4 samples.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: