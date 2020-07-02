From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.FlexRay.MaxDrift

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the maximum drift offset between two nodes that operate with unsynchronized clocks over one communication cycle. Expressed in microticks (2-1923).

This property corresponds to the pdMaxDrift node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The range of values for this property is 2–1923 MT.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Max Drift

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

