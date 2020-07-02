Intf.FlexRay.MaxDrift

Specifies the maximum drift offset between two nodes that operate with unsynchronized clocks over one communication cycle. Expressed in microticks (2-1923).

This property corresponds to the pdMaxDrift node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The range of values for this property is 2–1923 MT.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: