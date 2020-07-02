Intf.FlexRay.KeySlotID

There are two methods for configuring the XNET FlexRay interface as a coldstart node (transmit startup frame).

Output Session with Startup Frame

Create an output session that contains a startup frame (or one of its signals). The XNET Frame FlexRay:Startup? property is true for a startup frame. If you use this method, this Key Slot Identifier property contains the identifier property of that startup frame. You do not write this property.

Write this Key Slot Identifier Property

This interface uses the identifier (slot) you write to transmit a startup frame using that slot.

Note If you create an output session that contains the startup frame, with the same identifier as that specified in the Key Slot Identifier property, the data you write to the session transmits in the frame. If you do not create an output session that contains the startup frame, the interface transmits a null frame for startup purposes. If you create an output session that contains a startup frame with an identifier that does not match the Key Slot Identifier property, an error is returned.

You can overwrite the default value by writing an identifier that corresponds to the identifier of a startup frame prior to starting the FlexRay interface.