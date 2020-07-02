Intf.FlexRay.KeySlotID

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Specifies the FlexRay slot number from which the NI-XNET FlexRay interface transmits a startup frame, during the process of integration with other cluster nodes. The default value of this property is 0 (no startup frame).
For a network (cluster) of FlexRay nodes to start up for communication, at least two nodes must transmit startup frames. If your application is designed to test only one external ECU, you must configure the XNET FlexRay interface to transmit a startup frame. If the one external ECU does not transmit a startup frame itself, you must use two XNET FlexRay interfaces for the test, each of which must transmit a startup frame.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Key Slot Identifier
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
There are two methods for configuring the XNET FlexRay interface as a coldstart node (transmit startup frame).
Create an output session that contains a startup frame (or one of its signals). The XNET Frame FlexRay:Startup? property is true for a startup frame. If you use this method, this Key Slot Identifier property contains the identifier property of that startup frame. You do not write this property.
This interface uses the identifier (slot) you write to transmit a startup frame using that slot.
If you create an output session that contains the startup frame, with the same identifier as that specified in the Key Slot Identifier property, the data you write to the session transmits in the frame. If you do not create an output session that contains the startup frame, the interface transmits a null frame for startup purposes. If you create an output session that contains a startup frame with an identifier that does not match the Key Slot Identifier property, an error is returned.
You can overwrite the default value by writing an identifier that corresponds to the identifier of a startup frame prior to starting the FlexRay interface.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application