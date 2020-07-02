Intf.FlexRay.DecCorr

Specifies the value used to calculate the difference between primary time reference point and secondary time reference point (for clock synchronization). Expressed in microticks (14-143).

The clock synchronization algorithm uses the primary time reference and the sync frame's expected arrival time to calculate and compensate for the node's local clock deviation.

This property corresponds to the pDecodingCorrection node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

