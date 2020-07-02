Intf.FlexRay.Coldstart?

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Indicates whether the FlexRay interface operates as a coldstart node on the cluster (boolean).
This property is read-only, and is calculated from the Key Slot Identifier property.
If the KeySlot Identifier is 0 (invalid slot identifier), the XNET FlexRay interface does not act as a coldstart node, and this property is false. If the KeySlot Identifier is 1 or more, the XNET FlexRay interface transmits a startup frame from that slot, and the Interface:FlexRay:Coldstart? property is true.
This property returns a Boolean flag (true/false). The default value of this property is false.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Coldstart?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application