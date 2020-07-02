Intf.FlexRay.ClstDriftDmp

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Local cluster drift damping factor used for rate correction. The range for the property is 0–20 MT.
This property corresponds to the pAllowPassiveToActive node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
The cluster drift damping property should be configured in such a way that the damping values in all nodes within the same cluster have approximately the same duration.
You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Cluster Drift Damping
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application