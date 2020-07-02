From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.FlexRay.AlwPassAct

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Number of consecutive even/odd cycle pairs that must have valid clock correction terms before the FlexRay node can transition from the POC: normal-passive to the POC: normal-active state. The property is expressed as the number of even/odd cycle pairs, with values of 0–31.

If set to zero, the node cannot transition from POC: normal-passive to POC: normal-active.

This property corresponds to the pAllowPassiveToActive node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The default value of this property is zero.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Refer to XNET Read (State FlexRay Comm) for more information about the POC: normal-active and POC: normal-passive states.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Allow Passive to Active

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

