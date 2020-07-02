Intf.FlexRay.AlwHltClk?

Controls the transition of the interface to the POC:halt-state due to a clock synchronization errors (boolean).

If set to true, the node can transition to the POC: halt state. If set to false, the node does not transition to the POC: halt state and remains in the POC: normal passive state, allowing for self recovery.

This property corresponds to the pAllowHaltDueToClock node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The property is a Boolean flag. The default value of this property is false.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface. Refer to XNET Read (State FlexRay Comm) for more information about the POC: halt and POC: normal passive states.

Data type: